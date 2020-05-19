Rusev said Chris Jericho was always willing to help talent when he was in WWE.



Rusev was streaming on Twitch when a fan named "Le Champion'' subscribed to his channel. In response, Rusev did an impression of Jericho's catchphrase "A little bit of the bubbly" and said Jericho was one of the locker room leaders during his time in WWE.



"I love Chris, " Rusev said. "Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE was great just because he's a great leader man. He cares so much. He was probably the biggest leader of the whole locker room, to be honest. When people were down and out, or whatever, you could always go ask Chris for advice. He would definitely help you out as much as he could."

Rusev was released from WWE in April due to coronavirus related cutbacks, though it was speculated he was unhappy in WWE long before his release. Since his release, Rusev has been streaming on Twitch and changed his Twitter name to "Miro," presumably the name he will use going forward.

Rusev spent nearly a decade with WWE, where he won the United States Championship three times and formed a popular team with Aiden English that might return on the independent circuit now that neither are with the company.

You can check out Rusev's Twitch channel at this link.