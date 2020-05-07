Earlier tonight, Impact star Sami Callihan called out former WWE star Eric Young on social media.

As noted in March, Young was one of several WWE wrestlers to be released due to COVID-19. Before signing with WWE in 2016, Young had a 12-year career with Impact Wrestling.

The former Impact World Champion tweeted that Eric Young fears him.

Callihan wrote, "Real talk. @TheEricYoung fears @TheSamiCallihan. @IMPACTWRESTLING #RealityIsLost"

Eric Young did reply to him minutes later, writing that fear is so 2006, alluding to his "paranoia gimmick" in Impact.

His full tweet, "#Realityislost Is a fitting tag! ERIC YOUNG FEARS NOTHING! Fear is sooooo 2006-2008"

Sami Callihan also had his own stint in WWE. While in NXT he was known as Solomon Crowe. He was released in 2015. Callihan made his Impact debut on November 5, 2017, at Bound For Glory.



Below you can see their interaction: