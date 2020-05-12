WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn isn't very active on social media but he took to Twitter this afternoon to check on his fans.

"Hope everyone is doing okay," Zayn wrote.

Zayn's tweet comes the day after it was revealed, via POST Wrestling, that WWE is set to address the status of the Intercontinental Title this week, likely during Friday's post-Money In the Bank edition of SmackDown on FOX. Zayn has been away from WWE action since the WrestleMania 36 tapings, where he retained over Daniel Bryan in his first title defense since winning the title on March 8 at Elimination Chamber.

There's still no word yet on what WWE has planned for the title, or if Zayn will be present for the decision. It's believed that he has decided not to wrestle during the COVID-19 outbreak due to health concerns he has. Zayn has not been present for the recent tapings at the closed-set Performance Center and WWE has continued to use Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura without him.

As we've noted, WWE reportedly told employees a while back that they did not have to work during the coronavirus pandemic if they did not want to, and that their decisions would not be held against them in the future.

Stay tuned for updates on Zayn and the Intercontinental Title. You can see his tweet below: