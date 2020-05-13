As noted, WWE announced on Tuesday night that Sami Zayn has been stripped of the WWE Intercontinental Title as he's unable to defend right now. The title is now vacant and a tournament will begin on Friday's SmackDown to crown a new champion.

Sami took to Twitter today and issued a statement on the ruling.

"I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion," Sami wrote.

Sami has been away from WWE action since the WrestleMania 36 tapings, where he retained over Daniel Bryan in his first title defense since winning the strap at Elimination Chamber on March 8. It's been reported that Sami chose not to attend the WWE Performance Center tapings due to health concerns he had with working during the coronavirus pandemic. WWE told employees a few months back that they did not have to work during the COVID-19 outbreak if they didn't want to, and that the decision would not be held against them in the future.

Stay tuned for updates on Sami and the Intercontinental Title tournament. You can see Sami's full tweet below: