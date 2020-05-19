- WWE RAW Superstar Erik of The Viking Raiders has launched a new YouTube channel with his wife, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan, who was released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. You can see the new channel trailer for "The Wild and Free TV" above.

The content from The Rowes is sponsored by Bearfoot Athletics. Their synopsis reads like this: "Join Sarah and Raymond Rowe on their journey to live their life the only way they know, Wild and Free. Homesteading. Hunting. Wrestling. Training. Viking. Farming. Shooting. Fighting.

- WWE NXT Superstars The Undisputed Era are set to participate in a live Q&A panel later this month, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The panel will feature NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, presented by Hearts of Reality. The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 28 from 7pm until 8:15pm.

Proceeds from the live online Q&A event will go to the "Give Kids The World" charity. Tickets can be purchased for $20 via Eventbrite. Below is the synopsis from the Facebook event page:

Get your tickets NOW and join the WWE NXT tag team the UNDISPUTED ERA for a LIVE Q&A panel hosted by Mick Foley! Join the UNDISPUTED ERA Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong for a rare LIVE chat hosted by WWE legend Mick Foley! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE! All to benefit Give Kids The World! Please send your questions to [email protected]

Give Kids The World Village is an 84-acre non-profit resort in Central Florida, which provides week-long, cost-free vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families. The Village and its community partners provide kids and their families accommodations in fully-furnished villas, transportation, theme park tickets, meals, daily entertainment, and more. The Village has served more than 175,000 children and their families since 1986.

- WWE has announced the following stars for tomorrow's episode of The Bump: NFL player JJ Watt, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and The IIconics. The Bump airs on WWE's social and digital platforms at 10am ET.