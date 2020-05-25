Seth Rollins recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and was asked what he thought about Becky Lynch's recent pregnancy announcement on RAW. Rollins and Lynch are expecting their first child together in December.

"I thought it was perfect," Rollins said of Becky's announcement. "We hadn't told that many people about it, aside from close family and friends, and I thought it was perfect to watch her go out and tell the world in exactly the way she wanted. I was backstage right behind the curtain watching on the monitor, and it really hit home. That was the first time it really felt super real that we're going to be parents. Life is about to change for the rest of our lives."

Rollins was also asked if he's had a chance to congratulate his former partner Roman Reigns after he and his wife recently welcomed their second set of twins.

"Oh yeah. They're just turning out twins, man. This is their second set of twins now, which is crazy to me. I've never met anyone that had two sets of twins back-to-back," Rollins said of Reigns and his wife. "I was fortunate to get the news a while back, and it was nice to see him come out and explain why he's been taking time off. He's got five kids running around at home, and he's trying to help the wife out and make sure everybody's safe. It's awesome. It seems like everybody is getting in on the new kid thing these days (laughs)."

Rollins expressed interest in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who is set to face Randy Orton in a standard wrestling match at WWE Backlash next month. Rollins said he believes Edge will come calling at some point, and he will be there to answer that call.

"I can only assume that our paths will cross," Rollins said when asked if there are plans for the two to work together. "I don't know what Edge's contract looks like, and I don't know where his story with Randy Orton is going next, but I enjoyed their match at WrestleMania and I look forward to their match at Backlash. If I were to guess, putting myself in Edge's shoes, I would think he has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins. I can only assume, at some point in time, he's going to come calling–and I would be happy to answer that call.

"Edge is someone I've admired for a long time, and he's someone I've been compared to a lot of times in my career. It's something I never thought was possible, but I think it would be a cool callback to the story you mentioned from all those years ago. Now that it's on the table, I don't see why we wouldn't address it."

Rollins is currently leading a stable with Austin Theory and Murphy. He was asked what he's enjoyed the most about becoming "The Monday Night Messiah" and if there is room for continued growth with the character. He commented on having Murphy and Theory under his tutelage now, and helping them move their careers forward.

"I think there is a lot of room for growth," Rollins said. "The thing that I've enjoyed the most is being on the other end of the leadership totem pole. In The Authority, I was essentially learning from Triple H, Kane, Randy Orton, and Stephanie, and to an extent, J&J, who both had more experience than I did.

"Now, in my current role, I've got Murphy and Austin Theory under my tutelage. So to be able to take the knowledge I've learned over the past eight years and help them move their careers forward, that's very exciting. It's a different role than I've ever taken on, and I'm really looking forward to seeing them blossom and becoming even bigger superstars."