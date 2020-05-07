Seth Rollins wants to feud with WWE Hall of Famer Edge on RAW TV.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT interviewed Rollins earlier today for a future interview release, and tweeted about how Rollins said he wants to face Edge because he fees there's a good story there. The Messiah said he still has unfinished business with The Rated R Superstar from their brief interactions in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and from when he threatened to deliver the Stomp to Edge's neck back in 2014 during a RAW segment.

Rollins was also asked about Johnny Gargano saying he'd like to face Rollins. He called Gargano a "special talent" and said they worked together before they signed to WWE, but they're both totally different talents now. Rollins also said he hopes he and Gargano can work together on a bigger stage that is WWE.

WWE doing cinematic matches was also brought up during the interview. Rollins praised WWE's recent cinematic matches for being extremely well done so far, but said he hopes "we don't get carried away and these matches become the norm. They need to remain special."

Rollins will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Edge will return to WWE TV on Monday's RAW pay-per-view, to continue the feud with Randy Orton.

Stay tuned for more highlights from Rollins' media appearances.