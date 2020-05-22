- We noted earlier this week how Shotzi Blackheart's tank promo aired during this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring shots at opponents such as Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

As seen above, the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has released behind-the-scenes footage from the tank shoot, revealing that they filmed at Tank America in Melbourne, Florida. For those who missed it, below is the full vignette that aired on TV:

- WWE stock was down 0.54% today, closing at $44.51 per share after opening at $44.88. Today's high was $45.19 and the low was $44.08.

- Seth Rollins will return to WWE Backstage on FS1 next week, as seen below in the Twitter announcement from the WWE On FOX account. Backstage airs at 12am ET, right after "A Future WWE: The FCW Story" airs from 10pm - 12pm on Tuesday night.