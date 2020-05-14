Seth Rollins shared a sweet photo of Becky Lynch, a few moments after they found out she was pregnant.

He tweeted, "I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don't think could've captured anything more beautiful. I can't put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can't come soon enough!"

As noted earlier this week, Becky Lynch made the announcement on Monday Night RAW that she was expecting her first child. Lynch had to relinquish the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka, who won the Women's MITB Ladder Match on Sunday.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins first found out they were expecting after she took a number of pregnancy tests in April.

Below you can see the photo: