Seth Rollins made a guest appearance on WWE Backstage where he talked about this new role that he has now as "The Monday Night Messiah".

"I've been fortunate enough to play roles in some cool groups," Rollins said. "Obviously, The Shield and The Authority. Definitely, the role I'm playing in this group as the clear leader, the mentor to the younger talents is something. In The Shield, we were three separate pieces. We were equal every step of the way. We all brought something new to the table. In The Authority, I was essentially learning under the guidance of Triple H, Kane and Randy Orton.

"Now I'm taking all of that experience that I've been able to amass, and I'm bestowing that onto these two young cats. I don't know where it's gonna go, how it's gonna end up, but right now, it feels really good. It's cool to be in that different role, the role of mentor to put them under my learning tree. It's been nine years that I've been with WWE now, almost 10. It's been a wild ride."

Austin Theory has recently joined Rollins' new stable, and there is a possibility that there will be another member. Renee Young asked if Rollins has his eye on anyone, and Rollins admitted that he did.

"I've always got my eyes on somebody. I don't want to disclose too much," Rollins said. "There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition right now. We'll see how things pan out."

You can view Seth comments in the video below. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Backstage with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.