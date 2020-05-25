WWE just announced that Seth Rollins will be the host of Rey Mysterio's storyline retirement ceremony planned for next Monday's taped RAW on the USA Network.

As noted, WWE announced during this week's RAW that Rey's retirement ceremony will be held next week. They also announced singles action between Rollins and Aleister Black for next week's show, which is an extension of the recent feud that kicked off between Rollins and Mysterio.

Rey is currently out of action with a storyline injury that he suffered at the hands of Rollins earlier this month.

You can check out the announcement below: