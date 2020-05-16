As reported earlier tonight, Drew Gulak let his WWE contract expire and is now a free agent.

Several reacted to the breaking news on social media.

AEW star Chuck Taylor shared a throwback photo of him, Gulak, and AEW star Orange Cassidy.

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac tweeted, "Any promotion would be lucky to have Drew Gulak on their roster. I'm a big fan of that guy."

Indie wrestler WARHORSE said he would like to punch Gulak in the neck, but did say he got good advice from him.

He wrote, "DREW GULAK GAVE ME SOME REALLY GOOD ADVICE ONCE AND I WOULD LOVE TO PUNCH HIM IN THE NECK"

Joey Janela tweeted, "If it wasn't for @DrewGulak there'd be no Joey Janela, certainly elevated my game and elevated me up the ladder of independent wrestling... looking forward to see what he does after this corona bulls--t...."

Joey Ryan said that he was going to book Drew Gulak for Bar Wrestling.

Below you can see their reactions as well as others:

Hey @CodyRhodes. Bro, I love what #AEW has done, and have been one of its biggest influencers on YouTube. I understand business is business and you guys can't find everyone a home but man, if there is room for a Drew Gulak after a 90 non compete, he would fit PERFECT with you — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) May 17, 2020

Any promotion would be lucky to have Drew Gulak on their roster. I'm a big fan of that guy. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 17, 2020

If it wasn't for @DrewGulak there'd be no Joey Janela, certainly elevated my game and elevated me up the ladder of independent wrestling... looking forward to see what he does after this corona bulls--t.... — "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2020

DREW GULAK GAVE ME SOME REALLY GOOD ADVICE ONCE AND I WOULD LOVE TO PUNCH HIM IN THE NECK https://t.co/HqNgrYVJPb — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) May 17, 2020

There's no doubt that @DrewGulak is an amazing talent, both inside and outside of the ring. I don't expect for him to be without a contract for too long. #DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/ENlMcHEWik — Shawn Credle (@shawncredle) May 17, 2020