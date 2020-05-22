- Titus O'Neil is a finalist for the 2020 Sports Humanitarian Awards on ESPN. O'Neil, along with Nelson Cruz (MLB's Minnesota Twins), Kevin Love (NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers), Devin and Jason McCourty (NFL's New England Patriots), Maya Moore (WNBA's Minnesota Lynx) are finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. According to a press release, "The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports. The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied so well, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect. The winner will be able to direct a $100,000 grant from ESPN to the qualified charity related to the award-winning humanitarian efforts. The finalists will be able to direct a $25,000 grant to the charity related to their award-winning efforts."

All nominees will be featured in ESPN studio shows the week of June 15. The winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS on June 21.

- 411 Mania writer Larry Csonka tragically passed away earlier this week. Larry and I were among a small group of wrestling writers from the 90s who were still writing about the business now.

Larry leaves behind his wife and two daughters. Larry had some serious health issues over the years and GoFundMe has been created for Larry's wife and daughters to help pay for some of the medical bills, and to support his daughters future education costs. You can support Larry's wife and children by clicking here.

- Collar & Elbow released the t-shirt below for Shad Gaspard, who tragically passed away last weekend after getting caught in a strong rip tide while swimming with his son in Venice Beach. 100% of the profits go to Shad's surviving wife, Siliana and son, Aryeh. You can purchase the shirt here.

A GoFundMe campaign was also created by friends of the Gaspard family in an effort to help support Siliana and Aryeh. You can donate at this link.