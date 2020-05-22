- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage promo by The Forgotten Sons - Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake. You can see the full segment above.

Cutler spoke during the promo and said they've all had their tough times adjusting to life back home, as have their brothers who they served in the armed forces with. Cutler said they've had their dark times and if that makes you uncomfortable, then it should. He went on and said that's their blood on our hands, but what's only fair is now they have our blood on their hands.

The segment opened with a disclaimer that read like this: "The following comments represent the personal views and opinions of Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake, collectively known as The Forgotten Sons. They do not reflect and represent the views and opinions held by WWE. Viewer discretion is advised."

- Tonight's SmackDown on FOX also featured a graphic in memory of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard. This week's WWE NXT episode opened with the Gaspard tribute, as WWE shows often do when a talent has passed away, but the Shad graphic was shown closer to the end of the show. You can see the graphic below: