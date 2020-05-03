- Above is Triple H's game changing matches livestream that ran earlier this week for nearly four hours. The video was celebrating Triple H's 25 years in pro wrestling.

- Next Tuesday's WWE Backstage (FS1 at 11 pm ET) special guest will be Aleister Black. In the lead-up to the show, it will be the best of Ric Flair (7 pm ET), Edge (8 pm ET), Brock Lesnar (9 pm ET), and Roman Reigns (10 pm ET).

- WWE posted the full 2018 WWE Title Last Man Standing Match from Money in the Bank between AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. On Twitter, Nakamura retweeted the video and wrote, "This will continue, not finished." You can check out the full match in the video below.