- Above is a new vignette for WWE NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart. The video was originally set to air on NXT two weeks ago, but finally premiered during last night's show on the USA Network.

Blackheart shows off her tank and taunts competitors like Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Chelsea Green and Candice LeRae. It looks like Blackheart is due for a babyface push on the brand.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T turns 68 years old today. Also, today would have been Chris Benoit's 53rd birthday.

- NXT Superstar Bronson Reed took to Twitter during last night's show and made a bold claim.

"There's no one on #WWENXT that I can't slam over my head," Reed wrote.

One fan asked about Karrion Kross. Reed responded, "Easy work."

Reed hasn't wrestled on TV since losing to Killian Dain during the February 28 episode. You can see his full tweets below:

There's no one on #WWENXT that I can't slam over my head. — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) May 21, 2020