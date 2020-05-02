WWE announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Son, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Money in the Bank on May 23.
On last night's SmackDown, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake picked up the win over the champs. Miz and Morrison are looking to get back their titles while Lucha House Party added their names to contention by picking up a recent victory over Miz and Morrison.
Money in the Bank streams on the WWE Network next Sunday at 7 pm ET.
Below is the updated PPV card:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Tamina
MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBA
WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (FATAL 4-WAY)
The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party
