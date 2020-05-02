WWE announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Son, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Money in the Bank on May 23.

On last night's SmackDown, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake picked up the win over the champs. Miz and Morrison are looking to get back their titles while Lucha House Party added their names to contention by picking up a recent victory over Miz and Morrison.

Money in the Bank streams on the WWE Network next Sunday at 7 pm ET.

Below is the updated PPV card:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBA

WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (FATAL 4-WAY)

The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party