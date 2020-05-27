WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Instagram today and shared a photo of the steel cage structure that will be used for tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tonight's "Cage Fight" will feature Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Angle as the special guest referee. The only way to win the match is by submission or knockout.

Angle wrote, "It going down tonight. Cage fight! Riddle vs Thatcher. #wwenxt #specialguestreferee"

