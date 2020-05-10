Yesterday we asked who you thought were going to be the winners of tonight's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches that will take place at WWE HQ. It was pretty much a landslide for each winner with AJ Styles getting the nod on the men's side. WWE quickly brought Styles back into the mix, and it many thought it would be weird to not give him the win with such a hurried return to TV.

For the women, Shayna Baszler received the most votes as most of you expected her to get another run at WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch down the line. Aleister Black, King Corbin, Nia Jax, and Asuka gathered some votes, as well.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

Simply Ravishing:

"I'm hoping for Black and Asuka, but I'm predicting Styles and Baszler. Styles doesn't cash in until late this year or 2021, and Baszler cashes in on Lynch by or at SummerSlam."

Chris Jericho:

"AJ Styles. I think that's why he was brought back earlier than WWE wanted. There is no point to bring him way before you want and to book someone else over. I will be really surprised if someone other than Styles is winning."

Jeff Hill:

"Styles. Styles winning MITB would just be another accolade to his legendary career. Would love at least one more world title run for him. Women's: I think it's going to be Shayna to keep her stalking Lynch after her disappointing WrestleMania loss."

Billy Walker:

"I'm thinking Black or Bryan on the men's side, Black being the preferred option. Three-way feud between Aleister, McIntyre and Rollins to roll through SummerSlam. On the women's side, Asuka. I think she wins and holds it for a while until a heel beats Lynch. Then Asuka instantly cashes in, going full baby face in the process."

