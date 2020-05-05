Above is a special look at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT ahead of Sunday's Money In the Bank Ladder Matches.

As noted, the men's and women's ladder matches will air simultaneously. They will begin in the first floor lobby of WWE HQ, and Superstars will fight through the next three floors until they get to the roof of Titan Tower, where the ring, briefcases and ladders will be.

The WWE website preview for the women's match notes that Superstars will deal with "all the trappings of a multi-story office building" and the men's match notes, "The chaos hits a whole new level as this year's competitors will have to traverse the halls, offices and boardrooms of WWE Headquarters to reach the briefcase located upon the roof of the multi-story building."

Both matches were taped in their entirety several weeks ago, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

Below are the line-ups for each match:

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Money In The Bank this Sunday.