WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle is reportedly headed to the WWE SmackDown brand.

As noted earlier, it was revealed on Monday that Riddle's main roster call-up is imminent. PWInsider now reports that multiple sources have confirmed that Riddle is scheduled for a call-up to the blue brand.

There have been plans to move Riddle to SmackDown since before WrestleMania 36, but those plans were put on hold coming out of that event. Talk of finally pulling the trigger on Riddle's call-up started back up several weeks ago.

Riddle is scheduled to finish up his NXT run here soon. It remains to be seen if he will work his last NXT match during Wednesday's episode on the USA Network when he faces Timothy Thatcher in a "Cage Fight" with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. The Riddle vs. Thatcher feud was made after they dropped the NXT Tag Team Titles to Imperium earlier this month, following tension between the two that saw Thatcher walk out on Riddle during the match.

Stay tuned for more on Riddle's WWE status.