AJ Styles is scheduled to return to WWE TV during Monday's RAW episode, according to John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for AJ's RAW return, but it was noted that he is also expected to be a part of the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view that takes place next Sunday, May 10.

With AJ being expected for MITB, there's obvious speculation on WWE putting him in the Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews' replacement for the Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Participants have not been announced for the Gauntlet, but it will take place on Monday and will be for the final MITB spot.

AJ has not been since losing the Boneyard Match to The Undertaker during Night One of WrestleMania 36 in early April. It was reported right after WrestleMania that Styles would be kept off TV for some time, likely as a way to sell the loss to Taker in the unique, first-ever Boneyard Match. AJ will be returning with out The OC together as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released back on April 15 as a part of company-wide budget cuts brought on by COVID-19.

Monday's RAW will be the go-home episode for Money In the Bank, and was taped earlier this week from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated line-up:

* AJ Styles returns (not announced by WWE)

* Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne with MVP vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a non-title match

* Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews' replacement for the MITB Ladder Match

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's go-home RAW.