"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was in Los Angeles today running errands. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo of his University of Alabama football custom face mask on Instagram.

Austin wrote, "Running errands on the Mean Streets of LA. Friend of mine made me this custom @alabamafbl mask. The mask is cool but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off the circulation to my ears. My ears are actually crimson. Since she is a @clemsonfb fan, I figured she ribbed me on purpose. #staysafe #rolltide #fordfocus"

The Instagram post caused a fan to tell Austin that it goes against his reputation for wearing the mask and called it communism.

The fan commented, "The mask goes against your reputation! Stay strong, be a rebel, and do not conform! Cool mask, but strip off the communism!"

Steve Austin simply responded, "Shut up dude."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, LA residents are required to wear a face mask when going outside.

Below you can see the exchange: