"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was in Los Angeles today running errands. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo of his University of Alabama football custom face mask on Instagram.
Austin wrote, "Running errands on the Mean Streets of LA. Friend of mine made me this custom @alabamafbl mask. The mask is cool but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off the circulation to my ears. My ears are actually crimson. Since she is a @clemsonfb fan, I figured she ribbed me on purpose. #staysafe #rolltide #fordfocus"
The Instagram post caused a fan to tell Austin that it goes against his reputation for wearing the mask and called it communism.
The fan commented, "The mask goes against your reputation! Stay strong, be a rebel, and do not conform! Cool mask, but strip off the communism!"
Steve Austin simply responded, "Shut up dude."
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, LA residents are required to wear a face mask when going outside.
Below you can see the exchange:
There are people talking s--t to @steveaustinBSR, because he chooses to wear a mask in public.— Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) May 13, 2020
