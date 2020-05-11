There's a lot of social media speculation on WWE Hall of Famer Sting this week.

Mattel's WWE Legends Series 7 set of action figures was released for pre-sale orders today and it was set to feature The Stinger along with three other Hall of Famers - Scott Hall as Razor Ramon, Greg Valentine, and Bobby Heenan. When the series was released this morning, Sting was no longer included. This comes after he was previously photographed in the set, as you can see in the tweet below from Ringside Collectibles.

There's no word yet on why Sting was pulled from the set at the last minute, but The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, ran by mega-collectors and former WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, noted on Twitter that Sting was removed from the set for circumstances out of Mattel's control. They tweeted this apparent statement from Mattel:

"Due to circumstances out of our control Sting needed to be removed from Legends Series 7. We'll look to include this figure in a future wave if he becomes available to us again."

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes responded to the podcast tweet on Sting being pulled from the series, and included a GIF of himself cupping his ear that has been used as a meme for potential AEW signings. He captioned the GIF with the "face without mouth" emoji.

Cody also fueled the Sting - AEW speculation this weekend by responding to an exchange between Sting and AEW star Lance Archer.

The exchange began after a fan asked Archer who he'd like to get in the ring with.

"Always wanted to step in the ring with @Sting," Archer responded.

Sting wrote back and said, "That would be something! [scorpion emoji]"

"Just glad to see you getting a much deserved shot in @AEWrestling," Sting wrote in another follow-up tweet.

Archer responded, "Thank ya much man! [folded hands emoji]!"

Cody responded to Sting's tweet about Archer getting a much deserved shot in AEW and just wrote the "eyes" emoji, but that was enough to fuel the speculation among fans.

There's no word yet on if Sting has had talks with AEW, or if he'd be interested in doing work with them. He was rumored to make another appearance for WWE at the Royal Rumble or at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, but that obviously never happened.

Stay tuned for updates on Sting's status and why he was pulled from the Mattel series. You can see the related tweets below:

