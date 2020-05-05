AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes is teasing surprises for this week's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

As noted, AEW will return to live TV from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida tomorrow night. Cody took to Twitter to hype the show and said there will be "some surprises" for fans.

Below is Cody's full tweet plus the current line-up for tomorrow's Dynamite episode:

* Cody vs. Joey Janela

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian in a non-title match

* Matt Hardy and AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight

* Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall