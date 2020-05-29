WWE has just announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will join WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for a special Tag Team Champions Summit edition of "A Moment of Bliss" during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode.

It was also announced that Lacey Evans will take on Sonya Deville in singles action.

McKenzie Mitchell just announced the SmackDown additions in the new WWE Now video seen above.

Remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage tonight at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card for tonight:

* Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: AJ Styles vs. Elias

* Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan

* Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans

* Tag Team Champions Summit edition of "A Moment of Bliss" with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

* More build for WWE Backlash