- The above video is Gedo talking about the best moment of his NJPW career.

- NJPW fans can watch 12 matches in one package for $9.99 on FITE. The matches are from 2016 to 2019.

The collection includes several current stars like Jay White, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and Kazuchika Okada. Former NJPW stars Kenny Omega, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura are in the collection too.

During G1 Climax 26, Kazuchika Okada learned just why you want to keep Tomohiro Ishii on your side, as the CHAOS teammates went to war!



Ishii v Okada is one of 12 great matches in one package available right now on FITE!

- NJPW star and Bullet Club member Tama Tonga called out AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega on Twitter.

He posted a photo of the two kissing and wrote, "We ain't done bi--hes"

