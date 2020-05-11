Last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Bayley retain her SmackDown Women's Title over Tamina Snuka, thanks to an assist from Sasha Banks.

Above is post-show video of Banks and Bayley dismissing Kayla Braxton. Bayley said they are tired of Kayla and her colleagues because their friendship is stronger than ever. Banks also dismissed Braxton and said they are best friends. Banks added that Bayley is the role model, and she is the leader.

Bayley took to Twitter after the show and revealed how Tamina left a boot print on her face.

"@TaminaSnuka left her size 27 shoe print on my face!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect for your champion lololollololllll #MITB," Bayley tweeted.

You can see Bayley's full tweet with photo below: