Ted DiBiase put his home on sale after being named in a welfare fraud, according to a report by the Mississippi auditor's office.



According to the report, more than $98 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF, were funneled to two Mississippi based nonprofit organizations over three years. About $94 million was questioned by state auditors, meaning they couldn't verify the money was spent legally. Funds were also used to enrich celebrities tied to Mississippi, including Brett Favre and "The Million Dollar Man" DiBiase.

Realtor.com is reporting DiBiase, amidst the current scandal, is putting his lakeside home in Madison, MS up for sale for just under $1.6 million. The 6,000 square foot property was built in 2010.

DiBiase began the nonprofit organization Heart of David Ministries in 1999. The organization received more than $2 million in federal welfare funds since 2017, according to records obtained by the Clarion Ledger. The money began coming in shortly after DiBiase's son, Brett DiBiase, was hired as deputy administrator at the Mississippi Department of Human Services early that year, though the organization continued receiving funds after his son left the MDHS.

Brett DiBiase, and the director who hired him to the MDHS, were two of six people indicted in February for embezzling more than $4 million in welfare funds from the state. $48,000 dollars was spent on Brett DiBiase's stay at a luxury drug rehab facility in California.

Ted DiBiase was last seen on WWE television last year during the RAW reunion episode, where he bought the 24/7 Championship from Alundra Blayze before losing the title to Drake Maverick later that night.