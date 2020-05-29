WWE has announced two singles matches for tonight's taped episode of 205 Live from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL - Danny Burch vs. Tehuti Miles and Tyler Breeze vs. Tony Nese.

It's believed that developmental trainees were used as "fans" in the crowd as they were on other WWE shows this week, which would be a first for 205 Live.

It looks like 205 Live will continue airing as a thirty minute episode this week. It begins airing on the WWE Network at 10pm ET after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. Below is the full announcement for tonight's show: