AEW has announced ten matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark at 7 pm ET, streaming on its YouTube channel.
Below is the lineup for the show:
* Penelope Ford vs. Kilynn King
* Warlord vs. Mr. Grim
* John Skyler and Brady Pierce vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Tony Donati and Faboo Andre vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian
* Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels
* Colt Cabana vs. Lee Johnson
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Natural Nightmares
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler
* Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy
* Shawn Dean and Alan Angels vs. Best Friends
TONIGHT #AEWDark is stacked!?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2020
Ten matches all for your viewing pleasure.?
?
Watch #AEW Dark tonight at 7e/6c & subscribe to our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8, so you don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/CyemDVG62A