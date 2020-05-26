AEW has announced ten matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark at 7 pm ET, streaming on its YouTube channel.

Below is the lineup for the show:

* Penelope Ford vs. Kilynn King

* Warlord vs. Mr. Grim

* John Skyler and Brady Pierce vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Tony Donati and Faboo Andre vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian

* Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels

* Colt Cabana vs. Lee Johnson

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Natural Nightmares

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler

* Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy

* Shawn Dean and Alan Angels vs. Best Friends