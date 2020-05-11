The IIconics vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss has been announced for next Monday's RAW episode.

As noted, The IIconics returned on tonight's RAW and defeated Bliss and Cross in a non-title match after a special "Moment of Bliss" segment. You can click here for photos and videos from the return of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

WWE later announced that The IIconics will get their title shot next week due to this week's non-title win on RAW.

Below is the updated line-up for next Monday's RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

* Brand-To-Brand Invitation: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin in a non-title match

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against The IIconics