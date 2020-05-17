- The above video is the newest Superstar Home Cooking. In the video, Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton makes the ultimate steak dinner.



- 10 years ago today, Bret "The Hitman" Hart defeated The Miz to become the new WWE United States Champion.

The Miz wrote about the match on Instagram, calling it "truly awesome."

He posted, "10 years ago today this kid beat me for the #USTitle in Canada. #Hitman On a personal note, 9 year old me always wanted to be the kid in the audience who @brethitmanhart put his sunglasses on. At age 29, I got the sharpshooter instead. I never heard a crowd erupt louder than when he beat me. This was truly #Awesome"



- Lana tweeted a video of Natalya's first TikTok video.

She wrote, "Go check out this amazing #tiktok of @NatbyNature !!! It's her first one !!! https://vm.tiktok.com/Tu53DA/ #TigerKing"

It's interesting to note that in December 2019, WWE and TikTok launched a partnership together.

