AEW star Chris Jericho interviewed The Revolt's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (formerly known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival in WWE) for the latest episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast (H/T to Bryan Rose of F4Wonline.com for the highlights)

They discussed their final meeting with Vince McMahon. Cash said it was difficult to meet with Vince due to the transition to FOX, but one day they were working on putting together a match in the ring, when they were called to Vince's office for a meeting. Cash said the designs recently leaked (seen below) were "100% real" and were presented by Vince himself. Dax said that most of the time "the boys" are kayfabed about everything, and was sure that whoever had leaked the photos were a part of the creative team. Cash said he laughed out loud when he saw the designs in front of everyone at the meeting with Vince. Bruce Prichard was also there.

Regarding the potential new gimmicks, it was explained to them that this would be a way to showcase a different side to The Revival, showcasing their charisma. Cash said he told them that these "were not good" but he would do the characters until their contracts expired. Cash said this was on a Friday, and by the following Wednesday they were told that they were being taken off the road.

Cash also said the money they were being offered to re-sign was higher than the $750,000 that was being reported. Regarding the character motivations behind the potential new gimmicks, Cash said they would be doing it out of spite as the only way they would get TV time was if they were a comedy act, which in real life they thought this was true as well. Dax said he didn't know if Vince really thought it was the best idea in the world or just a way to embarrass them on their way out of the company. Dax called Vince the "greatest worker of them all."

