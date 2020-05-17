- In the video above, The Rock joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about his daughter, Simone Johnson, signing with WWE.

"She signed her contract with the WWE it just blows my mind," Rock said. "First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly — 'follow in my footsteps' sounds cliche, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company. So, she's 18 now, at 16 she was working her ass off, quietly, under the radar, in the ring getting thrown around and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. She hung in there, and I'm very proud of her."

- WWE Network News is reporting more episodes of WWE Confidential are headed to the network. Episodes from 2003 and 2004 will be added to the archives on Monday, May 18. The show was hosted by Gene Okerlund, and peeled back the curtain on some of wrestling's more controversial stories.

- A new episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride (Chapter 2: The Redemption) has been added to the WWE Network and can be now watched on demand. The series features five episodes in total. Below is the official preview and a new clip for the latest episode:

The Undertaker's greatest fear is realized as his disappointing performance against Roman Reigns fuels the Dead Man to rebuild and redeem himself in a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.