Just this past February, WWE announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's oldest daughter, 18-year-old Simone Johnson, has begun her in-ring training at the Performance Center. In his interview on Access, Johnson couldn't help but brag about how far his daughter has come, and how serious she is about her newfound career.

"Yes, I'm very proud of Simone," Johnson honorably mentioned. "She's my oldest daughter. She's 18-years-old. It's so cool. I'm so proud of her because you know that world, it's a difficult world, not only to be in but to make it in. It's also doubly difficult when you're a woman.

"She goes in there and not only has big shoes to fill, and is aware of our family name, but she also has this desire to create her own path, which is the best part about it. Also, she goes in humble, hungry and is a student every day. She just wants to learn.

When asked by the Access interviewer if he's seen Simone wrestle yet, Johnson proudly said that he has, and also mentions that she's starting to become a bonafide star in the making.

"She's bada-s," Johnson proudly stated. "Yes, she kicks a-s.!"

Johnson also talks about his new tequila, Teremana, and the meaning behind the name in his interview above.

