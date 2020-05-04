Former WWE Champion The Rock won the award for Favorite Movie Actor at Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards "2020: Celebrate Together" virtual presentation.

Rock won the award for his performance as Hobbs in the "Hobbs & Shaw" movie and for his work as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in the "Jumanji: The Next Level" movie. Rock noted that fans will see more of both characters coming soon.

While celebrities and viewers were not able to attend the awards due to COVID-19, they sent in video messages to introduce and accept the awards. Rock took the opportunity to take a friendly shot at co-star Kevin Hart.

"Hey, kids all around the world, I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for voting for me. And I also want to thank and commend the Kids' Choice Awards for using this broadcast to raise really critical awareness for child hunger," Rock said in his speech via video chat, referring to Nickelodeon's donation of $1 million to No Kid Hungry. (H/T to ET Online)

"So, well done to you guys. I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay healthy; I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great. Because, however old you are, around the world, just know that you are still bigger than Kevin Hart. I love you guys."

The Great One also turned 48 on Saturday.