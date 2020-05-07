WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits recently spoke with talkSPORT and discussed how they've benefited from working with RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman.

It was reported months back, before Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their red brand in-ring debuts, that Heyman brought them to RAW to freshen up the roster. They both praised Heyman and revealed what he told them when they first got to the main roster.

Dawkins said, "Paul that dude!"

"Yeah, Paul's that guy. He has a mind like any other," Ford added. "He knows exactly what works, what doesn't work. He knows what things to carve, he just knows the ins and outs of everything, and if you didn't already know, he's the advocate for possibly, arguably, one of the greatest superstars of all-time in Brock Lesnar."

"He's one of the guys who as soon as we got up there, he was like, 'Ay, y'all be y'all. We brought you up here for a reason, y'all be y'all. Don't do anything else, just be the Street Profits. Do what the Street Profits would usually do. This is just like NXT for you.' And we're like, 'Alright, cool!' He gave us the keys and we ran with it," Dawkins revealed. He added, "Everybody plays a hand in it, but it just essentially came down to, 'Do what you normally do' and they trusted us enough to be able to do it.

"And when we look back, honestly, any time we began to teeter and not really be like the Street Profits a little bit, he'd be like, 'Woah, woah, woah! Remember, you're the Street Profits, keep that same energy.' I think everyone plays a part in the things that we've done but at the end of the day it comes down to us putting on show in front of the camera and making everybody happy."

While she did not appear this week, Ford's wife Bianca Belair was recently brought to RAW to join the two. Ford said he was delighted that he was afforded a moment like that, in a story that made sense for it. He also said the move wasn't something he or his wife had much say in as WWE officials made the call to put Belair with The Profits.

"For the most part, it's a day-by-day thing. It's one of those things where the situation happens and you pretty much get tasked to go with it," Ford said of the creative. "I think the confusion in it is, "Do we have a say in it?' and whatnot, but it just more made sense for the important moment that happened at WrestleMania. I just thank God I was fortunate enough for it to happen. With my wife, my brother by my side, tag team champions, WrestleMania – just amazing it all happened at the same time, man."