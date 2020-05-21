The UFC is headed back to Las Vegas, and a former champion will compete in the main event.

UFC president Dana White confirmed with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the promotion is set for May 30 from the UFC Apex with Tyron Woodley facing Gilbert Burns in the main event.

The UFC returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic this month, holding three events over eight days in Florida. They were also looking at Arizona to host the May event if things did not work out for Las Vegas.

In a message, White said "we are a go on the 30th" in regards to the event. The Nevada Athletic Commission must still approve, having previously put a halt to combat sports in the state.

The office for Governor Steve Sisolak told the Review-Journal "the Governor's Office is working with the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel (LEAP), state agencies, local leaders, public health experts and the business community to continue developing guidelines for the potential Phase 2 reopening. As a reminder, at this time, the State of Nevada is still evaluating the data since Phase 1 reopening began on May 9."

No fans will be allowed, as was the case for the fight cards in Florida.

UFC 250 is also expected for Las Vegas with Amanda Nunes defending her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer on June 6.