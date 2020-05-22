As seen above, WWE posted video a clip of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool and their daughter Kaia joining "Access" host Mario Lopez with his kids, Gia and Dominic, for a sitdown interview. The clip features comments on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, who passed away at the age of 39 this week after going missing during a swimming accident.

Lopez asked Taker and McCool their thoughts on Gaspard and his tragic passing.

"He was one of the nicest guys," McCool said. "He was just one of those rare gems, that it doesn't matter where he is or who he was with, he was always smiling. Everybody has something nice to say about him."

Taker added, "And that really... in this industry, it's hard to find people like that. And he was such a... I mean, obviously he was genuine, a giant man, but a real... just a sweetheart of a man."

"Which is clearly evident by his last act," McCool added, referring to how Gaspard told lifeguards to help his 10 year old son first, which saved his son's life.

Taker went on to praise Shad as a great father and human being, also commenting on how bizarre 2020 has been.

"When we talk about heroes and people that you look up to, just that last act of what he did, you know, just... what a great father and human being that he was," Taker said. "It's just so sad and it's just another example... this year has been so bizarre. COVID-19 and everything else that's happened, and something like that, you know... one minute you're at the beach with your son, enjoying and having a great time, and then something catastrophic like that happens.

"It just... you hate seeing bad things happen, but you really hate seeing bad things happen to really good people like that. It's just really not fair, and I just... we pray for his family and hope that they will be able to deal with this and move on, and remember what a wonderful man he was."