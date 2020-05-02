- Above, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, The Miz and others talk about their favorite things to do on their days off. Lynch said it was to workout, drink coffee, and eat. Morgan's pick was simply just sleeping.

- WWE Network News is reporting the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary will debut next Sunday on the WWE Network. The first episode (Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear) will stream following the Money in the Bank PPV and will focus on Undertaker's match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

- A Twitter account claiming to be Mike Rotunda — who was furloughed last by WWE — is making the rounds today, but "The Hurricane" Shane Helms texted Rotunda to confirm this account is not his.

"FAKE ACCOUNT. I just texted Mike to ask if this was him? It's not," Helms wrote on Twitter.