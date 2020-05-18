- WWE posted this bonus scene from "The Last Ride" special on The Undertaker. Chapter 2 of the docuseries is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. This clip features Taker showing the various ways he maintains his body, including a bone-chilling cryotherapy session.

- Two more "Best Of WWE" specials will premiere on the WWE Network this week, one for RAW Women's Champion Asuka and one for WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage. "The Best of WWE: 'Macho Man' Randy Savage's Best Matches" will premiere on Tuesday at 12pm ET on demand. "The Best of WWE: Best of Asuka's Undefeated Streak" will premiere at 12pm ET on Thursday.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to tout a major social media milestone of 60 million subscribers to WWE's official YouTube channel.

She wrote, "@WWE's official channel on @YouTube has surpassed 60 million subscribers and continues to be one of the most viewed channels in the world. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for making this happen & congratulations to WWE's Advanced Media team on this incredible milestone!"

WWE launched their YouTube channel in May 2007. They currently have 60.2 million subscribers with 43,130,513,364 video views.

Below is Stephanie's full tweet: