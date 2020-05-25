- In the 2K video chat above, The Miz spoke to PGA Tour 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas. The duo discussed Thomas becoming the first-ever PGA TOUR 2K cover athlete, joining the ranks of 2K cover stars including LeBron James, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael Jordan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kobe Bryant, John Cena and more.

The Miz also said he thought he could beat Thomas if he was given a 30-stroke advantage.

- On the WWE Network this Tuesday, The Best of WWE: The Rock's Most Electrifying Matches premieres at noon ET on demand.

- On the latest episode of The Last Ride, an outtake aired of The Undertaker & Kane accepting Triple H & Shawn Michaels' challenge for a match at Crown Jewel in 2018. Kane said they had three words for D-X and Taker replied, "Go f--k yourselves". You can see that clip below.

The next episode of The Last Ride will be available on Sunday, June 14th with the fifth and final episode airing the week after that.