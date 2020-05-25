In his 30-year career in WWE, The Undertaker has faced the best of the best. When recounting all his greatest opponents, "The Deadman" found himself naming off six men who helped his career, and inspired him to keep going. The first opponent he mentions is Bret Hart.

"I've been in the ring with some really great guys," Undertaker mentioned in his self-documented series The Last Ride. "I had some great matches with some great people. There's a lot of guys obviously on that list. But, if you try to get me to narrow it down... [an image of Bret Hart appears].

"Bret was smooth as silk. Everything that he did look really good. He was one of the first guys that I got to expand the character with, and show that I was more than just a gimmick. He always raised the bar."

When you think of Undertaker's opponents, most of them that come to mind are stronger than your average wrestlers. Sure, that's what makes for good booking, however, Undertaker felt that his match with Kurt Angle at No Way Out in 2006, will go down as a match that both Undertaker and Angle agree, were one of the best/favorite matches of their careers.

"I enjoyed working with the guys that were smaller," Undertaker said when comparing Angle and guys of his size. "It was easier for me in the sense of storytelling. They were always bigger than life in the size discrepancy."

Both Undertaker and Batista stated that their match at WrestleMania 23 should have been the main event. Undertaker briefly mentions their match, and says that he enjoyed working with "The Animal."

"My match with Batista. Two big guys that aren't thought of having the match of the night. I really enjoyed that match," Undertaker announced.

Next, Undertaker recalls how his match with Ric Flair was determined at WrestleMania 18, and how he chose to face him, than an up and coming talent.

"I remember it was WrestleMania in Toronto. I didn't have an opponent," Undertaker recalls. "Vince [McMahon] came to me and asked, 'Would you like to work with this guy, who is up and coming, or would you like to work with Flair?' I said, 'I wanna work with Flair!"

Lastly, Undertaker concludes his favorite opponents by talking about his matches with Shawn Michaels (Wrestlemania 25 & 26) and Triple H (WrestleMania 27 & 28), and how those four matches solidified how long term rivalries and storytelling can be told.

"One of the things that I'm proud of is the two matches I had with Shawn, and the two matches I had with Triple H," Undertaker informs. "It started heaven and hell. It was Shawn's retirement match, then it was Triple H taking it on for his buddy. Then, he brought back Shawn for the last one.

"It's very seldom that you get to tell a four-year story. I look back at everything as far as Mania - those four matches are going to be right up there as some of the best things that we ever did."

