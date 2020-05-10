The Undertaker spoke with ESPN to promote Undertaker: The Last Ride — a five-part documentary about The Deadman. The first episode includes a behind-the-scenes look at Taker's match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

Already banged up before the match, Taker said he was "so disappointed" in his performance that night. Having cameras backstage filming him didn't help either.

"That was one of those times it was tough having the cameras there," Undertaker said to ESPN. "That was the first time that I watched that match back. I was so disgusted with it that I didn't want to watch it back."

Undertaker then revealed he's never been a fan of watching back his matches when others were around.

"So, a little insight into how we used to do things," Undertaker began. "We used to have a pay-per-view on Sunday, and then obviously do TV on Monday. During catering, they'd be replaying the pay-per-view from the night before. Everybody would be watching the matches. I couldn't do it. I cannot watch myself in that atmosphere. I wouldn't watch my matches back until I was by myself, at home. No wife, no kids, nothing. I had to be by myself, alone. I wasn't looking for the good stuff. I was looking for the bad stuff. What I should have done when I did that [move]. I wanted to pick it apart. You can watch a match with your peers and they'll be like, 'Aw, man, that was awesome.' I don't want to hear that.

"Early on in my career, I watched everything back. Good, bad, indifferent. As I got older ... I know when I'm out there and I'm moving slow. I know when my limp is more prominent that it may be. Or when I'm behind in a spot. I just know now."

Taker talked about wanting to do his absolute best for Reigns, but knew at the time he shouldn't be in the ring. He also noted having to re-watch the match with the documentary film crew around made things very tough on him.

"[Watching that match], I'm battling with it," Undertaker recalled. "I was so disappointed for Roman. Even after Brock Lesnar beat the streak, for guys coming up to have a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania — especially where Roman was at — it was important for his career. Especially because he was going over. For me, in that role, I wanted to do the very best that I could do for Roman. I think the world of him. You want to be able to do the best you can for him, and you know you have no business being in the ring.

"Yes, I could have mailed it in. Protected myself. Only done a couple of things that I knew that I could do. But that's just not the way I work. And it wouldn't have been fair to him. So I just tried to do the best I could. The harder I tried, the more I did — at least in my perception — it was not a good night. It was really disappointing. Watching it back finally, and watching it back in front of a film crew, it was like ... I didn't have to say much. You could just tell from the expression on my face that I wasn't really pleased with it."

Undertaker: The Last Ride will stream after tonight's Money in the Bank, and is currently available on-demand on the WWE Network. The second episode will stream next Sunday.