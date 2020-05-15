The Undertaker appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show this week and was asked about UFC 121 and the aftermath of Brock Lesnar's loss to Cain Velasquez. Taker was interviewed after the fight, which led to a staredown between him and Brock. Undertaker described the reason he was at the fight and why the Brock confrontation happened.

"I was there to pick a fight," Undertaker stated. "I was sent there personally to pick a fight and I was unaware that Dana [White] had no clue what was going to happen which I felt horrible about after the fact. I thought there had been some kind of discussion between him and Vince [McMahon] but at that time Brock was so hot in the MMA world so it's like, 'you know what, why not try it?' There was no personal animosity really, it was basically me saying 'You left our world, I'm going to come into your world and call you out'.

Taker was asked if the staredown was to set up a UFC fight or a wrestling match between the two.

"More like a wrestling fight," Taker said. "I was trying to get him back into my world. I'm pretty gutsy, but my days of getting into the octagon are far past me. I'm smart enough to realize that.

"Obviously there's such a history there with his run with WWE, and then his success in UFC, this is huge if we can make it happen. So that's all it was about."

The Undertaker also talked about if Lesnar knew he would be in attendance for his fight with Cain.

"He knew I was going to be there, but I don't know how much he knew about what I was going to do," Undertaker said. "Where I was at, he could've gone another way, so I got really lucky that he came by us.

"If you watch back, Michelle my wife nudged me and said, 'here he comes'. I didn't even know if I would've done the interview if I had been in the right spot. I was hoping that I was in the right place at the right time. The interview, him coming towards me, it all worked out. It just took too long to deliver on it, it took a few years and I wish it could've happened sooner."

Taker talked about going to see Brock after the fight knowing he had lost the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

"It wasn't a great night for him personally," Undertaker said. "On the way out, I stopped in and I didn't talk much about that, I just checked up on him and made sure he was okay and we'll see what happens down the road brother, one of those kinds of deals."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ariel Helwani's MMA Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.