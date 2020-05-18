The Undertaker took to Twitter tonight to respond to a fan who commented on some of the t-shirts he was seen wearing in the new "Last Ride" docuseries on the WWE Network.

The fan tweeted about how he was watching the special and trying to ignore what he called "right wing shirts" that Taker was filmed in. Taker responded and commented on how WWE doesn't get involved in politics, but it's still all about the United States flag.

Taker wrote, "Everyone knows WWE is A political !! It's all about the flag! [American flag emojis]"

Taker has not responded to any of the other replies from fans on Twitter, but it will be interesting to see if he does given the language that some are using. You can see the full exchange below: