During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, The Undertaker discussed losing his confidence after his match with Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 30. Taker suffered a concussion and discussed how the injury during the match had a blow over effect into his bout the following year against Bray Wyatt.

"As I'm waiting to go out [for the match] and my music is about to start playing, normally I'm so zoned in and I've turned into The Undertaker, but I've got all kinds of self doubt in my head," Undertaker said. "Worried about the first bump I take, am I going lights out again? Initially when you start, when you're green and you don't know anything you are riddled with self doubt.

"Back when I started, nobody wanted to help you and if they did help you they were usually screwing with you trying to make you look silly. Not till after that did I have much doubt about what my abilities were and where I stood."

Undertaker also mentioned how his match with Ric Flair at WrestleMania 18 was the first time he realized someone who had been wrestling for decades could experience a loss in confidence.

"It's very ironic because when I wrestled Ric Flair at WrestleMania, he came back and thanked me and said 'You have no idea what you just did for me'. They had treated him so badly at WCW, he had no confidence," Taker recalled. "I'm looking at him while he's telling me this and my heads just going 'You're freaking Ric Flair, how do you not have confidence? His was different than mine, mine was physical, his was mental, but until it happened to me I didn't really ever understand it and then it became crystal clear where that self doubt comes in."

During the interview, The Undertaker also named the proudest moment of his long career, listing gave four specific matches.

"It's probably the four [WrestleMania] matches, the two that I had with Shawn [Michaels], followed by the two matches I had with Triple H," Undertaker said. "What we do more so than anything else is we tell stories, it's a violent and physical way of doing it but that's the essence of what we do done right. I'll put the first WrestleMania [25] match against Shawn up against any and say okay, show me something that's better than that as far as storytelling and execution. Follow that up with Shawn Micheals last match. You want to talk about some pressure? That's pressure man. That's somebody that I feel personally as one of the greatest in-ring performers ever."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ariel Helwani's MMA Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.