The Undertaker appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast this week. During the interview, The Undertaker discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon and how they became so close over the years.

"I think it's probably just the trust level," Undertaker said. "I'll never forget he gave me an opportunity. All of the people call me silly and naive and say you should always go for the money, but that's not the way I'm wired.

"He always knew no matter what that he could trust me, and in turn, I could never say there's been a time where he's screwed me over. Our relationship today, we hardly ever talk business anymore. There's usually somebody else that if I have an issue with something it's usually somebody else, me and him we talk more as friends unless something big comes up or he wants me to work WrestleMania, nobody else will call me he'll have to force himself to call me. I think it's just the trust and being through so much stuff together."

Taker also talked about his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 where he had suffered a concussion. After the match, Taker had to be taken to the hospital and Vince McMahon went with him while WrestleMania was still in progress. Taker noted] how caring and giving Vince really is behind the scenes.

"I don't remember doing any of this but I cut a promo on him like 'Don't you have a show to run? Why are you here?'" Taker recalled. "Most people think he's this tyrant, but you really only get to see it if you're close to him, he's just such a giving person. He's a really kind giving person, he knows how to run business obviously, but for years all the charities we worked with there was no publicity about any of it.

"We worked with Make A Wish for years and you never heard a word about it because that's not what he was about. Tribute to the Troops, every year whether it was Iraq or Afghanistan, he was on that plane with us. I don't think people realize what a big heart he has and how much he cares about the people around him."

Undertaker believes that Vince McMahon will be a part of WWE forever for the rest of his life, and he never sees him leaving the company or retiring.

"He loves it," Taker said. "He loves that product, and he loves working out. He's 75 and he's just like the energizer bunny. His mom is 99 and was playing Tennis at 97. They have some crazy gene there that the rest of us don't have. I hope nobody is waiting on him to kick so they can take over because he'll be there. He'll outlive me."

