Cable TV guides are advertising a big match and segment for Monday's taped Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is advertised to be the special guest on MVP's VIP Lounge segment. This segment will likely build to the Backlash match between McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

The guides are also advertising a Triple Threat with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Asuka, likely for a match at WWE Backlash on June 14. The advertised participants are WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Natalya.

It should be noted that WWE has not officially announced this new match or segment for RAW as of this writing. The only math confirmed for Monday is Apollo Crews vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade with the title on the line.

